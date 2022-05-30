1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oklahoma holiday festival

A woman was dead, seven other people were injured, and a suspect was in custody after gunfire erupted early Sunday at an outdoor Memorial Day weekend festival, Oklahoma authorities said.

The shooting in Taft, a town of about 250 in eastern Oklahoma, happened shortly after midnight, and law enforcement was already at the scene to provide security for the estimated 1,500 attendees of the annual event, said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, or OSBI.

The suspect was identified as Skyler Buckner, 26, who turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued, the bureau said.

It's not clear what evidence led authorities to the man, and it wasn't yet apparent whether he had legal representation.

The deceased was identified only as a 39-year-old woman. Survivors, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were ages 9 to 56, the bureau said.

Authorities said an argument preceded the gunfire, and Muskogee County sheriff’s deputies, already present for the festivities at Taft's Old City Square, administered medical aid to those who were struck.

"I am grateful for @OSBI_OK‘s swift response to assist local police and am confident in Oklahoma law enforcement’s ability to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this deadly incident," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Taft, about 50 miles south-southeast of Tulsa, is one of about 13 traditionally Black towns in the state still standing since their founding in the 19th century. Oklahoma once had more than 50.