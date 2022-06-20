1 dead, 8 injured in Harlem shooting, police say

One person was killed and eight others injured after a shooting in Harlem early Monday morning, police said.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee said police had been called to numerous reports of people shot at East 139 Street and Fifth Avenue at around 12:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found five people shot on a footpath along the FDR under the Madison Avenue Bridge, he said. All five victims were taken to area hospitals by emergency crews.

Four other victims were transported to hospital by private means, he said.

One of the nine victims, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, McGee said. He did not identify the deceased.

McGee, the commanding officer for the area, said two female victims and six male victims were among those injured.

He said police believed the incident had unfolded at a gathering or "something of that nature," but were still investigating.

He did not provide details on any potential suspects and it is unclear what led to the deadly incident.

Speaking at the same news conference, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell lamented the fact that the shooting had unfolded on a holiday weekend.

"It’s Father’s Day weekend. It’s a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families, but we’re here to provide an update to New Yorkers about multiple people shot early this morning," he said.

"The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe," Sewell said.

"While we are making some headway against violence, we have a lot of work to do. But we need help alongside the entire criminal justice system," he added, as he called on anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers.

McGee also issued a call for more information, saying: "We know that there were a lot of people out there. We need them to call 1-800-577-TIPS."