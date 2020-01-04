1 dead after aircraft crashes near freeway in Santa Clarita, California

By Nicole Acevedo
A small aircraft crashed and caught fire on Saturday morning near a freeway in Santa Clarita, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
"Aircraft engulfed in flames," the sheriff's department tweeted Saturday.
The California Highway Patrol tweeted that the 14 freeway would be blocked for an "unknown duration due to police and FAA activity."
Authorities said the "sole occupant of downed aircraft in #Newhall is deceased on scene" and asked the public to avoid the area.
This is a breaking story; please check back for updates.