1 dead after 'home-built' aircraft crashes near freeway in Santa Clarita, California

"Aircraft engulfed in flames," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted after the crash.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Nicole Acevedo

A small aircraft crashed and caught fire on Saturday morning near a freeway in Santa Clarita, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One person is dead after an aircraft crashed around the 14 Freeway near the Newhall Avenue exit in Santa Clarita, Calif. on Saturday morning.NBC News

"Aircraft engulfed in flames," the sheriff's department tweeted Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted that the 14 freeway would be blocked for an "unknown duration due to police and FAA activity."

Authorities said the "sole occupant of downed aircraft in #Newhall is deceased on scene" and asked the public to avoid the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a "home-built TM-1 Thunder Mustang" and that it burned after crashing. They believe that only person on board was the pilot.

The FAA will assist the National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the cause of the crash.

"It typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause of an accident," the FAA said.

Image: Nicole AcevedoNicole Acevedo

Nicole Acevedo is a staff reporter at NBC News Digital where she reports, writes and produces content for NBC Latino and NBCNews.com.