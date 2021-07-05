1 dead after boat overturns during Iowa theme park ride

One person has died after a boat overturned during a theme park ride in Altoona, Iowa, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Six people were riding together on the Raging Rivers attraction at Adventureland Park on Saturday when their raft overturned, according to the theme park’s Facebook page. Four people were injured in the accident, one minor injury and three others who were in critical condition, both the park and Altoona police said.

One person, who was not identified, has died following the accident, Adventureland said Monday. The current conditions of those who were injured is unclear.

“At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite,” the park said.

Altoona Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News on Monday.

The cause of the accident is unknown, though the ride remains closed amid the investigation into what happened. Adventureland said the Raging Rivers attraction was inspected as recently as Friday and no issues were found at the time.