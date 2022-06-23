1 dead, another wounded in stabbing attack inside Las Vegas hospital's psychiatric ward

A knife-wielding man inside a Las Vegas psychiatric ward stabbed two fellow patients, one fatally, early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The mayhem unfolded at about 1:50 a.m. PDT at University Medical Center when the suspect left his bed and fatally stabbed a man in another room before wounding a second victim in the hallway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters.

The suspect and victims were not immediately identified, but LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said the fatally wounded man was 29 and the injured male is 24.

Corrections officers, who were at the hospital on an unrelated matter, heard the commotion and rushed to the scene to detain the suspect, officials said.

A hospital spokesman declined comment on Thursday.