1 dead after carjacked vehicle chased by police crashes in San Francisco

One person was killed Tuesday and others were injured when a driver accused in a carjacking crashed after a pursuit by officers, police said.

The carjacking happened around 10 a.m., and a police chase started after the stolen city-owned truck was spotted by authorities, Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco police spokesperson, told reporters.

One person died and four other victims were injured, Rueca said.

A carjacking suspect led officers on a pursuit that ended with a crash in San Francisco on Tuesday. KNTV

More details, including to which agency the city truck belonged, were not immediately available. Video from NBC Bay Area showed a smashed white truck with a utility-style yellow light on top still at the scene.

A bus stop was struck and some of the injured were pedestrians, Rueca said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is under arrest, Rueca said. He had not been booked and charges were not disclosed.

“We’re at the preliminary stages,” Rueca said. “We know that during the carjacking a physical struggle did occur, and this suspect fled from that scene of the carjacking.”

The city worker was working at the time of the carjacking. It was not clear if a weapon was used.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more details Tuesday evening.

The San Francisco Police Department has a pursuit policy that allows chases in violent crimes, and carjacking is a violent crime, Rueca said.

At least one SUV was struck in the crash, but police did not say how many of the injured were in vehicles and how many were pedestrians.