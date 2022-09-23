1 dead after Chicago explosion and building collapse that sent 8 to the hospital

One person is dead after an explosion sent eight people to hospitals and caused the collapse of a nearby building in Chicago on Tuesday, officials said.

The individual, who was the most seriously injured person in the Tuesday explosion, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department.

"He had been taken to Loyola Medical Center with extensive burns," the fire department said.

The explosion happened on Tuesday morning, leading to the collapse of a nearby building just before 9:30 a.m. at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

Eight people were hospitalized, Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman said. One person who was hospitalized was across the street during the chaos. The eight people who were hospitalized had injuries ranging from burns to traumatic injuries, Ferman said.

Firefighters believe that they got everyone out of the collapsed building and that no one was trapped inside, he said.

The building had about 35 units. It was unclear, Ferman said, how many residents were displaced.

The cause of the explosion and the collapse remain under investigation, according to officials.