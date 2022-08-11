1 dead after dispute between 2 people at Michigan General Motors assembly plant

The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan will halt production Thursday after an early morning altercation between two people left one dead, local authorities and the company said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department confirmed the dispute at the plant in Lake Orion, Michigan, unfolded early Thursday. It's not clear what led to the confrontation or if the people involved were employees.

No further details were released.

One person is in custody and a homicide investigation is underway, NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit reported.

As a result, General Motors said it has canceled production at the plant Thursday.

"General Motors is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate an incident at the Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion, Michigan," the company said. "Additional details on the incident will be released by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department."

The assembly plant, which has 1,228 employees, builds electric vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models, according to its website. The plant opened in 1983 and spans 4.3 million square feet.

