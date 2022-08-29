1 dead after hiking group gets lost in Arizona park, runs out of water

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday.

The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.

The temperature reached a high of 104 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. There was no excessive heat watch or advisory on that day.

The women were transported for medical treatment while the man was taken to a command post, the sheriff's office said.

The hikers told authorities that a 31-year-old man who was also dehydrated and fatigued had left the group in search of the trailhead. Search and rescue teams, including hiking and biking teams, as well as helicopters, were deployed to locate the man.

After an hourslong search that ended midday on Saturday, search teams located the body of the 31-year-old off the marked trail system, according to the sheriff's office. His name was not released.

The group of hikers were from out of town "and unfamiliar with the increased danger of hiking in the heat of the day and the challenging trail system during the summer," the sheriff's office said.