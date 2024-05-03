1 dead in home explosion in New Jersey

At least one person is dead after a house exploded Thursday in New Jersey.

Police responded to a home in South River at approximately 7:03 p.m. after reports of an explosion, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

When police got to the house, they found two males "who had sustained serious injuries from the explosion," according to the statement.

Firefighters work the scene of a house explosion in South River, N.J., on May 2, 2024. Courtesy Rob Wasilewski

One victim, Kevin Gilbert, 62, of South River, died at the scene. The other victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the prosecutor’s office said.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the explosion.

South River is about 27 miles south of Newark, New Jersey.