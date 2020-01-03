1 dead, at least 2 injured in 'stabbing incident' in Austin, Texas

One person was killed and at least two others injured in a stabbing incident in Austin, Texas, on Friday morning, authorities said.
One man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in his 50s was hospitalized with possibly life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said.
Officers responded at 7:49 a.m. to a call about a disturbance involving a customer and the suspect at Bennu Coffee, Austin police Sgt. David Daniels told reporters at a news conference Friday.
The dispute escalated and patrons at the coffee shop intervened and detained the suspect, Daniels said. The suspect broke away and took off running.
The suspect then stabbed two people inside a nearby restaurant, Austin police said.
He was later apprehended and taken into custody, police said.
Daniels said the customer at the coffee shop who had the altercation with the suspect was also injured, but the nature of the injuries was unclear.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.