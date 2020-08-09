1 dead, at least 20 injured in shooting at apparent D.C. block party

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A teenager was killed and at least 20 others injured in a shooting at an apparent block party in Washington, D.C., overnight Saturday.

Police are searching for multiple gunmen who opened fire at a social gathering that took place at 33rd St. and Dubois Place SE on Saturday night, according to Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham. 17-year-old Christopher Brown was identified by Newsham as the sole fatality as of Sunday morning.

Police respond to a shooting in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood on Aug. 9, 2020.

Brown was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A police officer, who was not identified, is in critical condition and fighting for her life, Newsham said.

The rest of those who were injured at the party sustained non-life threatening wounds.

It appeared that a dispute broke out at the event and multiple weapons were “produced” as a result, police said. A motive is not yet known.

“We have at least three shooters because we have at least three separate locations where ... where gunshots were fired,” Newsham said. “And it’s my understanding that the shots went off simultaneously.”

A preliminary investigation indicated handguns were used in the shootings.

Newsham confirmed there were officers at the scene of the gathering, which did not have a permit. The police chief said that such large gatherings were too dangerous to be had during the coronavirus pandemic and amid the spread of COVID-19.

The officer response was not large enough to break up the gathering, which Newsham said had “hundreds” of people in attendance.

This image provided by a resident in Washington, D.C., neighborhood shows a party where a shooting later occurred.

D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser remarked that several people who “had no regard for human life” attacked the gathering.

“It’s very important that as a community we have zero tolerance for this activity, that we support the Metropolitan Police Department when they’re going to have to make very difficult decisions in breaking up these events,” Bowser said.

Bowser warned the community that some people may be jailed while breaking up parties or large events that violate the law in the district, which currently restricts gatherings of more than 50 people.