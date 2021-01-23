1 dead, others hurt after tour bus rolls on its way to Grand Canyon

One person is dead and others were seriously injured after a tour bus headed to the Grand Canyon crashed in Arizona on Friday, the sheriff's office said.

The tour bus, which was managed by a Las Vegas company, was carrying 48 people, including the driver, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

It rolled and landed on its side around 12:20 p.m. on Diamond Bar Road on its way toward the Grand Canyon National Park, the officials said.

One person was killed, two others were in critical condition and seven others were also taken to a hospital with less serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Thirty-three other people on the bus had minor injuries.

The name of the tour bus company, and where exactly it departed from were not released in the sheriff's statement. The accident is under investigation, it said.

Photos of the scene showed the bus on its side. Some on social media described helping pull people out of the bus.

The Red Cross of Arizona tweeted that it was monitoring the situation. The agency provides shelter and other assistance to those in need following accidents and disasters.

Grand Canyon West is about a 126-mile drive from downtown Las Vegas. It's on the Hualapai Reservation west of Grand Canyon National Park and has attractions like the Skywalk, which extends about 70 feet over the canyon's rim.