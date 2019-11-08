Breaking News Emails
By Doha Madani
One person is dead after a chemical accident occurred at a Buffalo Wild Wings location Thursday in Burlington, Massachusetts.
A restaurant employee was rushed to the hospital after being "exposed to a strong cleaning agent" and died shortly after, the Burlington Fire Department said in a statement.
NBC Boston reported that at least six others were sickened after chemicals were mixed together.
The building was evacuated at about 6 p.m. local time due to a Tier 1 hazmat incident, according to NBC Boston.
This is a developing story.