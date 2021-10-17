1 dead, several injured in second shooting at Grambling State University

One person is dead in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Louisiana university, just days after a person was killed in a similar incident on campus.

A shooting occurred in the quad area at Grambling State University, located between Monroe and Shreveport, according to a statement from the school Sunday. One person, who was not an enrolled student, died and “several victims” were involved.

“At the time of the incident, a homecoming event was underway in McCall Dining Center,” the statement said. “All persons present sheltered in place and were released once the all-clear was given by University Police."

GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident. The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w/classes on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/eTI0ssCOgI — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 17, 2021

Louisiana State Police confirmed its detectives were investigating.

The school cancelled its homecoming events for Sunday and classes on Monday, offering counseling services to students and staff.

Sunday morning’s shooting is the second fatal incident on campus in a week.

Louisiana State Police issued an arrest warrant Friday for a suspect in the death of Damarius Murphy at Grambling State University. A 16-year-old was also injured in that incident.

It’s unclear whether the two incidents are related.

A spokeswoman for Grambling State University did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.