One person is dead after a train derailed in El Paso, Texas, hitting a gas line and forcing residents to evacuate the area Monday night, officials said.

The El Paso Fire Department said late Monday that crews had responded to an incident where two train cars derailed, damaging a backyard shed, a fence and a gas meter.

It said nearby homes had been evacuated "as a safety precaution" and urged others to avoid the area of Franklin and Barton as it was an "active emergency scene."

The train hit a gas line, forcing evacuations in the area. El Paso Fire Department

The fire department later announced that at least one person had died in the train derailment. It was not clear how they died and officials did not release any details on the victim's identity. No other injuries were reported, the fire department said.

In an update around two hours after initially reporting the incident, the fire department said the damaged gas line had been shut down and evacuation orders were lifted. It said around 50 residents had been allowed back into their homes.

It was not immediately clear what caused the train derailment.