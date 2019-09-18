Breaking News Emails
By Phil Helsel and Gemma DiCasimirro
A car crashed into the front lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York, on Tuesday evening, injuring one person inside the building in the city’s downtown, a police official said.
That person was being treated, police Lt. Robert Wenzler said. The victim's condition was not immediately known, police Lt. Robert Wenzler said.
The vehicle crashed into the building just before 9 p.m. in New Rochelle, which is north of New York City, according to police.
The driver was being interviewed by police, but there is nothing to suggest that the crash was anything other than an accident, Wenzler said.