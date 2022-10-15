1 killed, 12 hurt after car crashes into California food stand

LOS ANGELES — A man was killed and 12 other people were injured after a car crashed into a food stand Friday night, officials said.

Three of the injured were in critical condition following the crash, which happened around 7:40 p.m. in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, according to police and fire officials.

Aerial helicopter footage from NBC Los Angeles showed the sedan crashed into what appeared to be a cooking stove on the sidewalk. Debris littered the scene.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Pomona, fled the scene but turned herself in around 75 minutes later, Pomona police spokesperson Aly Mejia, told reporters at the scene.

The crash was under investigation late Friday. Mejia did not know how fast the car was going.

In addition to the person who died, 12 other people were injured, three of whom were in critical condition, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Craig Little said.

The man who died was not identified, and more details about him were not released Friday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Holt Ave and Dudley Street. The driver was going east and went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into the food stand, Mejia said.