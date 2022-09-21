A three-vehicle collision on a central Florida highway Wednesday morning resulted in one death and 16 injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. on State Route 60 in Osceola County, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS and a department spokesperson.

“The crash involved a semi, transit bus, and pickup truck. More than a dozen victims are involved, and the response will likely close SR 60 for several hours,” county fire officials said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

In total, 16 people, 14 of whom had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, were transported to hospitals in several counties, officials said.

Two people with critical injuries were airlifted in helicopters for medical treatment, officials said.

A highway crash in Florida on Sept. 21, 2022, resulted in one death and 14 injuries, most were not life-threatening, officials said. WESH

One person died on scene, according to Osceola County Fire spokesperson Andrew Sullivan. The identity of the deceased person was not released by authorities.

Sullivan said most of the people who were injured were on board the transit bus. Sullivan was unsure of the status of any traffic delays about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

NBC affiliate WESH of Daytona Beach reported the crash involved a 2017 Dodge Ram, 2007 Mitsubishi Box Truck and a Motor Coach.

Sullivan said the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. No one with the agency could be immediately reached Wednesday morning.