1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at California city council member's home

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at the home of a city official in California, where an outdoor party was taking place early Saturday, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the home of Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz, and the three survivors were hospitalized, two with "life-threatening injuries," the Gilroy Police Department said in a statement

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley said in an email that Armendariz was not physically injured.

The violence occurred just before 1 a.m., when responding officers encountered a large, outdoor party, the department said. Police said they believe the gunfire was preceded by an altercation.

Armendariz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gilroy, with a population of about 60,000, was once an agricultural town famed for being the self-proclaimed “Garlic Capital of the World." Now the city emphasizes its region, the Silicon Valley.

The city was the scene of a mass shooting in 2019, when a 19-year-old who had waded into white supremacy opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three, including two children, and injuring 12 before fatally shooting himself.