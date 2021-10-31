IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at California city council member's home

The gunfire was preceded by an altercation at the large, outdoor party, police said.
By Dennis Romero

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at the home of a city official in California, where an outdoor party was taking place early Saturday, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the home of Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz, and the three survivors were hospitalized, two with "life-threatening injuries," the Gilroy Police Department said in a statement

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley said in an email that Armendariz was not physically injured.

The violence occurred just before 1 a.m., when responding officers encountered a large, outdoor party, the department said. Police said they believe the gunfire was preceded by an altercation.

Armendariz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gilroy, with a population of about 60,000, was once an agricultural town famed for being the self-proclaimed “Garlic Capital of the World." Now the city emphasizes its region, the Silicon Valley.

The city was the scene of a mass shooting in 2019, when a 19-year-old who had waded into white supremacy opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three, including two children, and injuring 12 before fatally shooting himself.

