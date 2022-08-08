1 killed, child among 5 injured after shooting breaks out at Atlanta ballgame

One person was killed and five, including a child, were injured in a shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday night, police said.

The violence broke out at Dunbar Neighborhood Center during a softball or baseball game, Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said during a news conference.

"There was an argument that ensued, and then next thing you know there was an exchange of gunfire," Hampton said.

One man in his 30s was killed, Hampton said. A 6-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition, and four other people who were injured were stable.

Hampton said "there were a lot of people out here," and asked anyone who was at the game and saw anything to call authorities. An arrest had not been announced as of Monday morning.

"We’re just asking the citizens just to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons," Hampton said. "We’re just asking everyone to leave the guns at home."