1 killed and dozens injured in Spain after stage collapses at music festival

MADRID — Part of a temporary concert stage collapsed amid strong winds Saturday at an outdoor music festival in eastern Spain, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, regional authorities said.

Emergency services for the Valencia region said a "strong gust of wind" knocked off parts of the Medusa Festival stage structure at around 4 a.m. local time. About 40 people needed to be taken to the hospital, including three with serious injuries.

Organizers of the music festival said in a statement that they had ordered the concert grounds cleared when the wind intensified. In the wake of the incident, the organizers announced the cancellation of the multiday event, which began Wednesday and was set to end Monday.

"We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning," organizers wrote on Facebook. "It is a day of mourning and respect for those affected. And they will have us for everything they need."

Among the electronic music festival's headliners this year were Steve Aoki and Afrojack.

DJ Miguel Serna was performing on the main stage when the winds whipped up early Saturday. He wrote in an Instagram story that "it was a very tense few minutes, I've never experienced anything like it before."

"The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected," Serna wrote. "It was a few moments of horror. I am still in shock."