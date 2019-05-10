Breaking News Emails
A Marine was killed in a vehicle rollover Thursday morning during training activities at Camp Pendleton in California, the military said. Six other Marines were injured, but the injuries were described as not serious.
The accident involving a light armored vehicle happened about 9 a.m., the 1st Marine Division said in a statement.The circumstances of the accident are under investigation, the Marines said.
The Marines are from 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division.
"This is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family, friends and the unit at this difficult time," the 1st Marine Division said.
The name of the Marine who died was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is described by the military as the Marine Corps' largest West Coast expeditionary training facility and one of the Defense Department's busiest installations.