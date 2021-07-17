1 missing, 7 rescued from boat crash in Boston Harbor

One person is missing and seven others have been rescued after a boat hit a day marker, sending all eight passengers into the water in the Boston Harbor early Saturday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about about 3 a.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard, one of multiple agencies participating in the search for the missing boater.

Five of the seven rescued passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment following the crash, the Boston Fire Department tweeted. Their conditions were not known.

Approx. 3:00 this morning a boating accident in the harbor, 7 people were rescued by ⁦harbor patrol. 5 were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . An inter-agency search on going for a report of a missing boater. ⁦@USCGNortheast⁩ ⁦@Massport⁩ ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ . pic.twitter.com/VmYSXD0AXC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 17, 2021

The other two who were recovered refused treatment, according to NBC Boston.

The Coast Guard was using a helicopter to look for the missing boater, ABC affiliate WCVB of Boston reported.