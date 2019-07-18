Breaking News Emails
Police arrested and charged a man in the murder of three young children and their mother on Wednesday night in Columbus, Georgia.
Responding to a report of violence, Columbus police found Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her children, 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson, and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson dead at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in their home.
Authorities in the city that is 100 miles southwest of Atlanta and borders Alabama arrested Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, overnight.
NBC Affiliate WTLZ says the victims of the quadruple murder died from stab wounds.
Police are not providing more details about the murders at this time and are asking for anyone with information to reach out to the department.
Jackson was booked into the county jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Saturday.