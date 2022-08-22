1 Oklahoma deputy dead and another wounded while serving eviction papers

An Oklahoma man was taken into custody Monday after he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one, and opened fire on authorities during a highway chase, officials said.

The gunfire erupted after deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office tried serving eviction papers at a home southwest of Oklahoma City, Sheriff Tommie Johnson told reporters.

A suspect who has not been identified went from the front door to the back door, Johnson said, and “that’s when the shooting began."

Police investigate the death of an Oklahoma County deputy and the wounding of another deputy Monday. KFOR

When one of the deputies was struck, the other tried to help him, Johnson said. He was also shot.

The deputies, who also have not been identified, were rushed to the hospital, Johnson said, tearfully.

“Law enforcement is a tight community,” he said. “They were screaming across the state for my guys.”

The sheriff's office later said in a statement that one of the deputies died. The other was in stable condition.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on Interstates 35 and 40, NBC affiliate KFOR of Oklahoma City reported. Aerial video showed the suspect driving a pickup towing a small powerboat.

"During the pursuit, the suspect was firing rounds at the officers, and we had officers returning fire at the suspect,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, told reporters, according to KFOR.

Littlejohn said the man was armed with a rifle.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident roughly 10 miles away, at the entrance to Tinker Air Force Base, Johnson said. Aerial video from KFOR showed officers placing a shirtless, handcuffed man into the back of an SUV.

Littlejohn said it wasn't clear why the suspect drove to the base.

Citing court documents, KFOR reported that a judge had approved an eviction request on the home where the shooting occurred within the last week.

The homeowner claimed a relative owed $1,500 in back rent, according to the station.

Additional details about the shooting or the eviction weren't immediately available.