One person is dead and two have been wounded in a pair of shootings in Atlanta, and a female suspect is in custody, police say.

Officers responded about 1:45 p.m. to a call of a person shot at 1280 W. Peachtree St. in Midtown, Atlanta police said in a statement. There, they located two shooting victims, one of whom died and one who was hospitalized.

While at the shooting scene, police said, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree St. There, they found a wounded person who was also hospitalized, police said.

"Initial information indicates an unknown female is responsible for these incidents. Multiple officers responded to the Midtown area and began searching for the female suspect," police said.

On Monday afternoon at around 4:16 p.m., police announced the unidentified female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident.

Police released two still photos of the suspect. The images show a woman wearing a striped shirt and carrying a purse in her left hand. The woman also dragged what appeared to be a rolling suitcase with her right hand.

Police said they were working to determine if the victims were targeted or if the shootings were random. The last shot appears to have been fired around 2:15 p.m., police said.

Police initially told residents to stay off the streets between 12th Street Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW while they searched for a suspect.

The shootings occurred near Colony Square, a popular shopping district.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.