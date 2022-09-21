1 person is dead after a glider crashes off the coast of North Carolina

A glider crashed into the ocean off the coast of North Carolina on Wednesday and killed one of the two people on board, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m., when "an ultra-light glider" carrying two malfunctioned and landed in the waters of the Outer Banks islands, near the town of Southern Shores.

One individual was rescued and brought back to shore, according to a statement from Southern Shores.

The U.S. Coast Guard helped search for the missing person, officials said, and a body was later recovered.

The identities of those on the glider and the nature of the malfunction that caused the crash were not immediately released Wednesday afternoon.

Assisting the Coast Guard in the rescue and recovery were Southern Shores fire and rescue, Kill Devil Hills surf rescue, Southern Shores fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores police, Duck fire and rescue and TI Coastal, NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh reported.