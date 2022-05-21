1 person killed, 9 others injured in shooting at California party

One person was killed and nine others wounded when a large party on Friday night turned to chaos after someone opened fire, police in Southern California said.

San Bernardino officers were called to a business on E. Highland Avenue just before midnight for reports of a shooting, a news release states.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd and learned that they were in the area attending a party," police said.

One victim was found outside the business and was pronounced dead at the scene. Nine others were shot and went to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the shooting happened at a hookah lounge.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon, and a motive is unclear. The shooting remains under investigation.