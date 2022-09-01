One student was killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a stabbing at a North Carolina high school four days into the school year, officials said.

Jacksonville Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero said officers were called to Northside High School just after 7 a.m. for reports of a physical altercation between students on the campus.

The first school resource officer responded within 20 seconds, and took a student into custody, Yaniero said.

Two students were hospitalized, but one of them "succumbed to their injuries," Yaniero said. Neither minor is being identified.

A staff member was also injured, but wasn't stabbed, officials said.

A school official said students started being released to their parents before 9 a.m. The school is closed for the rest of the day and will have virtual class on Friday. The school will reopen Tuesday, after Labor Day.

Students returned to Northside High School, which is part of Onslow County School District, for the new school year on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.