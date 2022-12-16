2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside a Chicago high school

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon oustide a Chicago high school, authorities said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown announced the second death at an evening news conference.

Brown said it was too early in the investigation to provide additional details about the victims, including their ages and whether they were students at the school.

The shooting took place on the grounds of the Benito Juárez Community Academy, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. He said the four people shot were teenagers.

Benito Juarez Community Academy in Chicago. Google Maps

One of the victims, a boy, was found dead on scene, Langford said.

Two people — a boy and a girl — were initially reported to be in critical condition, with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Langford said.

Brown said Friday evening that the two surviving victims were hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. during a staggered release of students at the end of the school day, Brown said.

"At this time we do not have offenders identified," the superintendent said. "We are conducting a pretty aggressive investigation."

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the shooting occurred outside of the school and that Chicago Public Schools have announced an all-clear for students.

Another shooting that killed one person and left another critically injured another took place at nearly the same time, less than 2 miles north of the high school violence, Brown said.