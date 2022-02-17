1 woman killed, another injured in animal attack in Florida

One woman was killed and another injured in an animal attack Thursday morning in Broward County, Florida, officials said.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. at an address for 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, a non-profit organization located in Oakland Park.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office and the Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a call about an animal bite and located two women suffering from injuries.

Both women were taken to hospitals for treatment, where one was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. Their identities have not been released.

100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida rescues dogs and cats in the Everglades area, according to its website. The group has taken in a total of more than 4,000 animals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.