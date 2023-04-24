1 wounded and 1 in custody after shooting at Oklahoma college, officials say

One person was shot, and a gunman was arrested at a community college just outside of Oklahoma City on Monday, officials said.

Rose State College, which is about 8 miles east of downtown Oklahoma City, issued its first active shooter warning at about 12:36 p.m. CT.

“We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus,” said a statement posted by the school.

“Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. More information to follow as it becomes available.”

That statement was followed with word that the suspect had been taken into custody.

One person was shot and another person was arrested, Midwest City Police Department said.

The shelter-in-place, though, remained as a precaution even after police said a shooter had been arrested.

Officers were seen gathering around the Larry W. Nutter Administration Building and the neighboring Russell Vaught Humanities Building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.