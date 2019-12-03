1-year-old girl missing from Connecticut home where woman was found dead

Police in Connecticut are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found at a residence where a 1-year-old girl is missing from.
The girl, Venessa Morales, may be in danger, the Ansonia Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. Police will not confirm if the deceased woman is Vanessa's mother, but say they expect to release a name later Tuesday.
The woman's body was discovered by Ansonia police about 8 p.m. Monday at a residence on Myrtle Avenue where Venessa lived, an Ansonia police department spokesman told NBC News. Police had been called by the family of the victim after not hearing from her.
It is unclear when Venessa was last at the residence, the spokesman said.
Police say they have spoken with the little girl's father, who is still in a relationship with the mother.
Venessa is described by Ansonia police as white with brown hair and brown eyes.