1-year-old girl missing from Connecticut home where woman was found dead

Police in Connecticut are searching for a 1-year-old girl who is missing from her home where a woman was found dead Monday.
Venessa Morales was last seen by family members on Friday and may be in danger, the Ansonia Police Department said Tuesday. She lived at a home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia, near New Haven.
Police received a request for a welfare check at the residence for a female who failed to show up to work Monday. An officer went to the residence, but received no answer.
At about 7:30 p.m., a second request for a welfare check was received, Ansonia police said. Officers were dispatched to the home and after forcibly entering the residence, found the body of a white female, whose identity has not been released.
Police said they have spoken with Venessa's father and relatives of her parents. The girl's father was in a relationship with her mother and he would occasionally stay at the home on Myrtle Avenue but did not list it as his address, a spokesman for the police department told NBC News.
Detectives from the Ansonia and Derby police departments along with members of the Connecticut State Police are actively searching for Venessa, who is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes.