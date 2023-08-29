Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ten people have been charged in the abduction and death of an Ithaca, New York, homeless man reported missing in spring, state and local authorities announced Monday.

Thomas Rath, 33, was reported missing from a homeless encampment in the city May 20, and on Aug. 3 his remains were found in a shallow grave on state land in adjacent Tioga County, New York State Police Capt. Lucas Anthony said.

"Rath was forcibly abducted from his encampment in the natural area behind Lowe's in the city of Ithaca, known as the 'Jungle,'" state police said in their statement.

Speaking at Monday's news conference, 100 days since the victim was reported missing, Anthony offered condolences to Rath's loved ones. "Mr. Rath was the victim. But to his family he was a father, a brother, a son."

Among the 10 arrested and charged in the case, two, Angelo Baez, 48, and Jonathan Glennon, 31, faced the most serious allegations — second-degree murder charges, state police said in a statement.

Glennon was in Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, Maine, state police said. The other suspects, ranging in age from 27 to 52, each face a charge of first-degree kidnapping, as does Baez, according to state police.

It wasn't clear if the suspects have retained legal counsel in the case. A public defender's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suspects and victim all resided in the Ithaca area, Anthony said, though it wasn't clear if all, some, or none of those charged also lived in the encampment.

"More arrests are coming," the captain said.

For that reason, officials were tight-lipped about a possible motive or how Rath died. They don't want to show their hand when it comes to evidence.

Anthony said Rath's abduction and death took place in the span of about 24 hours, and those allegedly involved "were all familiar with each other."

"Motive is something we'll be addressing more in the court proceedings," he said.

The investigation included an early June search of a home Rath visited, authorities said, as well as the search for remains that ended with the Aug. 3 discovery. Investigators conducted hundreds of interviews and executed more than 40 search warrants, they said.

Drugs may play a role on the periphery of the case, the captain said, but were not "a driving factor."

The case will be prosecuted in Tioga County because that's where Rath's remains were discovered, he said.

Ithaca Police Chief addressed the plight of the victim at Monday's news conference, saying, "The people who most often rely on the police are the most vulnerable."