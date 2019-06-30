Breaking News Emails

By Tim Stelloh and Colin Sheeley

A small airplane crashed in Texas on Sunday, killing all 10 people on board, officials said.

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar while it was taking off from the local airport, said Mary Rosenbleeth, a spokeswoman for the city of Addison, north of Dallas.

First responders attend to the scene of the crash, a charred hangar at Addison Airport.Tom Muller / Facebook

No one was inside the hangar at time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The twin-engine plane was destroyed by a fire after the crash, the agency said.

It wasn't immediately clear who was on board. The FAA said the accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. According to the tracking site Flightaware, the plane was headed to St. Petersburg, Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, Rosenbleeth said.

