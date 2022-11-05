At least 10 injured, dozens of homes destroyed as storms hit Texas, Oklahoma

At least 10 people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in Texas on Friday as storms and possible tornadoes struck three states, officials said.

Two of the 10 people injured in Lamar County were in critical condition but were stable, the county sheriff’s office and office of emergency management said.

Approximately 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in the county where Paris, Texas, is located, officials said. No deaths have been reported.

The storm occurred after a tornado warning was issued around 4 p.m., and the county agencies said a tornado was confirmed on the ground.

Craig Holcomb, of Midcity in Lamar County, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that he could see the debris flying from a tornado. He and his wife took cover in a bathtub.

"You could hear — I make fun of people, always talking about the train noise, but it sounded just like it," he told the station. "All you could hear was a loud whistle and I saw debris flying everywhere.”

There were 17 reports of tornadoes in northeastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, and Arkansas late Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Storm surveys are typically done to confirm whether tornadoes touched down.

In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was praying for residents impacted by tornadoes, and that search and rescue teams and generators were headed to the area of Idabel, a city of around 7,000 in the southeastern corner of the state.

Buildings have been damaged in Idabel but there had been only minor injuries reported Friday evening following a suspected tornado, Fire Chief Greg Oliver said. “We won’t know really until daylight,” he said.

Northeast of Dallas, the National Weather Service at 5:24 p.m. warned of a tornado on the ground headed in the direction of Sulphur Springs.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said there was some structural damage along a road southwest of Sulphur Springs, with four houses damaged, but no injuries had been reported. Damage assessments were ongoing.

Video from NBC Dallas-Fort Worth showed heavy damage to a home in the area, and trees split and knocked onto the house and vehicles.

The severe storms occurred as tornado watches covered a swath of northern and northeastern Texas and into Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana on Friday afternoon, affecting around 14 million people, according to the weather service.

Warm, moist air surging ahead of a cold front pushing eastward created conditions ripe for severe weather, including tornadoes, in the region, the agency said.

By early Saturday, tornado watches were confined to a relatively a small section of eastern Texas, but covered most of Louisiana and Arkansas.