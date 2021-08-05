10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of a Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to witnesses, there was no pursuit, DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.

It appears the van was traveling too fast on U.S. Route 281 when it tried to take a turn and crashed into a metal utility pole, he said.

Authorities are investigating whether the crash involved undocumented immigrants, Brandley told reporters at the scene.

"We’re trying to ID everybody and also go through the Mexican consulate to confirm if they are from out of the country or not," he said.

Falfurrias and Brooks County where the crash occurred is in southern Texas around 80 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.