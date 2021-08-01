10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department.

Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/21 at approx. 10:41 PM, in front of 97-07 37 Ave in Queens, two males displayed firearms and shot into a crowd striking 10 people, then 2 additional suspects picked them up on scooters and fled. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kepo3L6i0b — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 1, 2021

As the men approached they fired numerous times before jumping onto scooters driven by two other men and fleeing the area, Frierson said. The suspects had not been taken into custody as of Sunday morning.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said three of the victims were known Trinitarios gang members, who are believed to be the intended targets of the shooting. The seven other victims were bystanders, Essig said.

"This is a coordinated, brazen attack, for a lack of a better word," Essig said.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said that the suspects knew the area, which is why they wore masks.

A video released by the NYPD shows two men in black hoodies rounding the corner on a sidewalk before pulling out guns, extending their arms and firing. Two men on scooters then are seen riding onto the sidewalk behind the first two men.

All the victims of the shooting were being treated at local hospitals and none of the injuries are currently considered life-threatening.

The victims range in age from 19 to 72, according to Frierson.

The four men involved in the shooting are described as wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.