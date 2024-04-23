10-year-old boy woke to find family slain in Oklahoma murder-suicide that left 5 dead

A 10-year-old boy woke up Monday in his home and found his family massacred, four of whom were fatally shot by the child’s father who then killed himself, Oklahoma City police said Tuesday.

Jonathon Candy argued with his wife, Lindsay Candy, and fatally shot her and then gunned down three of his sons, between the ages of 12 and 18, before he fatally shot himself at his Mirage Street home, Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight said during a media briefing.

The 10-year-old boy called police about 9:30 a.m. Monday and told them about the grisly discoveries.

“Police received a 911 call from a 10-year-old inside the residence indicating … everyone inside the home appeared to be dead,” Knight said. “Make no mistake about it. What happened inside that residence was nothing short of a massacre. Those children were hunted down and killed.”

Knight said investigators didn’t know why the boy’s life was spared. The child “woke up and discovered what happened,” Knight said.

The shooting victims were identified as Dylan Candy, 18; Ethan Candy, 14, Lucas Candy, 12, police said. Lindsay Candy was 39 years old and Jonathon Candy was 42, police said.

The family had no prior calls to service from the police and no history of domestic abuse allegations, Knight said.

Investigators have not determined what prompted the violence, police said.