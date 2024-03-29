IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'An Officer and a Gentleman,' dies at 87

10-year-old deputy's son accused of selling gun to 10-year-old classmate at Florida elementary school

The deputy's son exchanged the handgun for $300 in February. The incident was discovered after ammunition was found in the backpack of the other student Wednesday.
By Katherine Itoh

Two 10-year-old students were arrested in connection to a gun sold at their elementary school in Florida, county officials confirmed.

A deputy's son "agreed to exchange a handgun, (later found to belong to his deceased father), for a sum of $300" back in February, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Country Oaks Elementary School was placed under lockdown Wednesday morning after the Sheriff's Office received a call about "a suspicious incident" on campus. Authorities discovered ammunition in the backpack of the boy who purchased the gun.

Country Oaks Elementary School in LaBelle, Fla.
Country Oaks Elementary School in LaBelle, Fla.Google

The gun was later found in his backyard under a shed, hidden with a 74 gram bag of marijuana, according to investigators.

The boy was charged with the purchase of a firearm by a minor, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm on school property and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

The deputy's son was charged with selling a firearm to a minor, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm on school property and grand theft of a firearm.

The mother of the deputy's son, also a Hendry County deputy, was placed on administrative leave pending an administrative inquiry, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both students have been in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice since their arrest.

Katherine Itoh

Katherine Itoh is a news associate for NBC News.