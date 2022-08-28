10-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Charleston

A 10-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Charleston, South Carolina Saturday, police said.

Officers administered emergency medical aid on the scene before “the juvenile was transported by ambulance to the hospital for care,” Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

They found the child in downtown Charleston after multiple calls about a shooting on at around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, the release added.

“At this time, the victim is reportedly in serious, but stable condition,” police said.

They did not provide any details about a suspect or motive for the shooting