10-year-old Wisconsin boy charged as adult in fatal shooting of mother over Amazon order of VR headset

A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide after he fatally shot his mother, telling police he was upset she wouldn’t let him buy a virtual reality headset on Amazon.

The shooting unfolded at 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 21 in the 7400 block of North 87th Street in Milwaukee.

Just one day later, the boy went on to buy an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset on his dead mother's Amazon account, and even asked his grandmother if his package had arrived, according to the criminal complaint.

The 44-year-old mother, identified by NBC affiliate WTMJ of Milwaukee as Quiana Mann, was shot at close range. The bullet entered her right eye and exited the back of her head through her skull, the criminal complaint said.

The boy initially told investigators that his mom woke him up at 6 a.m. and he retrieved her gun from her bedroom, went to the basement where she was doing laundry, and as he was twirling the gun around his finger it “accidentally went off,” the complaint said.

After killing his mother, he went to the second story bedroom to awaken his 26-year-old sister, who discovered their mother was dead and called 911.

But during later interviews with police, the boy admitted he was not twirling the gun around when he shot his mom.

He admitted that “his mother would not allow him to have something from Amazon that he wanted to have.” And he admitted that he retrieved the gun because he was mad at her for waking him up at 6 a.m. when he usually sleeps until 6:30 a.m., and admitted to getting his mother’s keys to her gun lock box the night before, according to the complaint.

He went to the basement and took up a shooting stance, the complaint said. He said his mother walked in front of him when he tried to shoot the wall to "scare her" and admitted that he “shot her in the face when she was approximately three feet away.”

He then put the gun in the living room closet and woke up his sister.

The complaint noted the boy "admitted to knowing that guns are dangerous and can kill people."

The sister told police that the boy had “rage issues” all his life and “becomes very angry and acts out,” the complaint said. The boy told investigators “he has 5 different imaginary people that talk to him.”

A therapist who had been meeting with the boy gave him a “concerning diagnosis,” the sister said per the complaint, but no further details on the diagnosis were detailed.

The mother had also placed cameras in the home to watch him. Two weeks ago prior to the shooting, the sister learned from her mother that someone had unplugged the cameras, the complaint said.

Police also interviewed other family members, including an aunt of the boy who told police he “never cried and showed no remorse” regarding his mother's death.

The morning after the shooting on Nov. 22, the boy logged onto his mother's Amazon account and ordered an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset, his sister told investigators.

That same morning, the boy's aunt took him to his grandmother's house to meet with Child Protective Services workers.

The affidavit said that, upon his arrival, he saw his grandmother crying and he “stated without any empathy or compassion: ‘I’m really sorry for what happened. I’m sorry for killing my mom.’”

After apologizing for killing his mother, “he then asked if his Amazon package arrived."

The boy made his initial court appearance Friday and a cash bond of $50,000 was set, online court records show. His next status hearing is set for Dec. 7.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 60 years in prison. NBC News has reached out to the boy's lawyer for comment.