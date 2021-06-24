A Florida police officer was critically wounded Wednesday night after scuffling with a motorist who sped from the scene, officials said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward "for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head," according to a statement from the agency.

The incident unfolded just before 9 p.m. ET in front of 133 Kingston Ave. as an " officer responded to a suspicious incident in the area," police said.

The department posted body camera footage of at least one officer coming up to a parked sports utility vehicle before asking a man in the driver's seat if he lived there.

As the motorist stepped out of the car, the officer asked him to sit down, footage appeared to show.

"Why you asking, 'Do I live here?' What's going on though?" the man asked.

Police have offered $100,000 in reward for help locating the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Othal Wallace. via Daytona Beach Police Department

A scuffle ensued before the camera went dark, according to the 29-second clip posted by Daytona police.

The officer was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, police said.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Othal Wallace, who fled after the shooting, possibly in a gray 2016 Honda HR-V with a California tag of 7TNX532.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.