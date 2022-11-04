100-vehicle crash closes parts of Denver highway following overnight snow

A massive crash involving 100 vehicles closed parts of a Denver highway Friday morning after overnight snow accumulation left roadways slick.

The crash closed eastbound and westbound West 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street to North Federal Boulevard. Video from NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver showed mangled vehicles blocking one side of the road. Several tow trucks were seen removing some of the cars.

Police said inoperable vehicles and cars left behind after the drivers were transported to the hospital will be towed to Lot C at Empower Field.

"Officers are working to clear a path for other involved motorists to leave. We appreciate everyone’s patience," the department tweeted.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of deaths, and injuries appear to be minor.

The Denver metro area saw 2 to 4 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said. The agency cautioned motorists to be aware of icy and snow-covered roads from temperatures dropping.