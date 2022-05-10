1,000-pound great white shark from Canada named Ironbound spotted near North Carolina, researchers say 

A great white shark from Canada is enjoying his early summer cruising up and down the Carolinas, and was last spotted on Monday near the Outer Banks, researchers said.

Since October, 2019, OCEARCH has been following the movements of Ironbound, a great white shark that was captured, tagged and released near West Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia.

When he was tagged, Ironbound was 12 1/3 feet long and weighed a little less than 1,000 pounds.

The great white has been fitted with a tracking device that pings when he emerges to the water's surface. He's been traced as far south as the Straits of Florida and as far west as the Gulf of Mexico.

Ironbound has pinged six times this year.

On March 21 and April 3, he emerged in waters off South Carolina and appeared to be headed north with April 18 and 25 appearances off North Carolina, OCEARCH data showed.

The next ping came on April 28 off the Jersey Shore before doubling back south.

Ironbound was last detected on Monday at 6:12 p.m. EDT, emerging in waters not far from Pamlico Sound, North Carolina.