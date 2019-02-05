Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 5, 2019, 12:01 AM GMT By Doha Madani

At least 11 students were treated at at an Ohio children's hospital after ingesting marijuana gummy bears at their elementary school. All of them were later released.

Police were called to Anton Grdina Elementary School in Cleveland on Monday after a total of 14 children were reported to have eaten gummy bears containing marijuana., NBC-affiliate WKYC reported.

Emergency medical services transported nine of the students, all between 5 and 9 years old, from the school to the Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. Five other students' parents refused to have them transported from the scene, according to WKYC.

Police were called to Anton Grdina Elementary School on Cleveland's east side after 14 children were given gummy bears containing marijuana on Feb. 4, 2019. George Payamgis / WKYC

The elementary school declined to comment to NBC News on Monday. The Cleveland police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Monday's incident could highlight a growing issue as states begin to loosen laws surrounding marijuana-based products, including edible snacks that look like regular food items.

Five Florida middle school students were hospitalized in November last year after a 12-year-old boy allegedly handed out gummy bears laced with marijuana during his school's gym class.

Marijuana ingested in an edible manner can have a stronger and more prolonged effect, especially in children under the age of 12, according to Children's Hospital Colorado.