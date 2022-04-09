IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11 injured when vehicle hits Austin food truck

Two of the injured were said to be trauma patients.
By Dennis Romero

Eleven people were injured Friday night when a vehicle struck pedestrians at a food truck in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Two people were said to have potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Christa Stedman, a spokeswoman for the agency, said at least two others sustained serious injuries. Two other people suffered cuts and scrapes and refused treatment or transport.

"At least 9 patients were transported to local hospitals with various degrees of injuries," the agency tweeted.

The crash near Butler Metro Park happened after two cars collided at a nearby intersection, sending one into a crowd near the food truck, Stedman said.

One of the drivers involved in the collision was hospitalized, she said. The other refused treatment.

"One of the vehicles was pushed into a group of pedestrians," Stedman said.

A police sergeant at a news conference Friday night said the victims were standing in front of a food truck in an area that multiple food trucks and eateries.

Footage from the scene from NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin showed a mangled Scion tC next to a mobile food vendor called Holla! Mode Thai Style Ice Cream. A dented Ford F-250 pickup was nearby.


Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 