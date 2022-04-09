11 injured when vehicle hits Austin food truck

Eleven people were injured Friday night when a vehicle struck pedestrians at a food truck in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Two people were said to have potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Christa Stedman, a spokeswoman for the agency, said at least two others sustained serious injuries. Two other people suffered cuts and scrapes and refused treatment or transport.

"At least 9 patients were transported to local hospitals with various degrees of injuries," the agency tweeted.

The crash near Butler Metro Park happened after two cars collided at a nearby intersection, sending one into a crowd near the food truck, Stedman said.

One of the drivers involved in the collision was hospitalized, she said. The other refused treatment.

"One of the vehicles was pushed into a group of pedestrians," Stedman said.

A police sergeant at a news conference Friday night said the victims were standing in front of a food truck in an area that multiple food trucks and eateries.

Footage from the scene from NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin showed a mangled Scion tC next to a mobile food vendor called Holla! Mode Thai Style Ice Cream. A dented Ford F-250 pickup was nearby.